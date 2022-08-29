Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 4:37 am

Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem has forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

Article Topic Follows: National/World
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content