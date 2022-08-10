Skip to Content
Veterans ‘burn pits’ bill marks a personal victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.”

The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq.

Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment and human waste.

The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.

The Associated Press

