Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 5:50 am

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

MGN

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.

After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.

Article Topic Follows: National/World
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content