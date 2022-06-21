TODAY: 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to hear from local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers are also key witnesses.

The panel will focus on how Trump pressured battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.