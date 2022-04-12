Several shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement sources say at least five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. The fire department said 13 people were injured, but no details were provided.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Further details were not immediately available. Trains were delayed.