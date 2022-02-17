Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is warning that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days.

"My sense is this will happen in the next several days," President Biden told reporters has he left the White House for Ohio Thursday morning.

At the same time, the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades. NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to their bases – one of the gestures Russia made this week that briefly cooled temperatures and raised hopes for peace.

Russia is believed to have some 150,000 forces around Ukraine’s borders. Tensions also spiked along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east, with the parties accusing each other of intensive shelling.