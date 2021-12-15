Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed dozens of people and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity.

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend.

The storms killed at least 88 people and demolished homes, downed power lines and cut off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky this week.

Biden will again take on his role as consoler-in-chief as he visits Fort Campbell for a storm briefing and Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage.