Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into a fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami.

The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside.

Maria Fernanda Martinez and Mariana Cordeiro look on as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story condo building on Friday in Surfside

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath. He says they've found voids where there's a chance that people might have survived.