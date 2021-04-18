Search is underway for two missing people off the coast of Pismo Beach, California

National/World

A search is underway for two people who were last seen in the water near Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach, California, on Saturday, the US Coast Guard said in a news release.

“The beach goers are reported to be a white woman with blue hair wearing a bathing suit and the other a black man,” the release said.

A man who was fishing close by reported that he saw the woman fall into the water and the man jump in after her, the release added.

A lifeboat crew and helicopter crew have been deployed in the search, officials said.

Pismo Beach is located a little over ten miles away from San Luis Obispo in the Central Coast of California.

This is a developing story and will be updated.