1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Ohio vigil, sheriff’s office says

A woman driving by a vigil for a shooting victim was fatally shot in the head Saturday evening, and five others were wounded, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

The incident happened Saturday in Columbus after a small group gathered for a vigil in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. The vigil was for Jarrin Hickman, who was murdered at the location one year earlier, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Around 7:30 p.m., a dark-colored SUV drove by the vigil and people inside the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. Five people were hit by gunfire, including a 12-year-old child. All five were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Latoya Carpenter, 39, was driving past the Dollar General when the shooting started. A bullet hit her in the head, causing her vehicle to crash into a parked car near the store. Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

There are no suspects in custody, the news release said. The shooting is under investigation.