Police investigating deadly shooting involving delivery driver

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Vancouver Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Vancouver on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Waterfront Way just after 4:30 a.m. A 35-year-old man was delivering newspapers in the area, and upon returning to his vehicle after making a delivery, he found a man sitting inside the car.

VPD said at some point, the delivery person, who has a concealed pistol license, shot the person inside the vehicle. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

The man who was shot later died and has not been identified, according to VPD.

Police have closed off a two-block radius while Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigate.

