DEEP identifies kayaker whose body was pulled from pond

    MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) — Environmental officials identified a kayaker whose body was pulled from a pond in Middlebury over the weekend.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they found 26-year-old Brian Saucier of Prospect on Sunday near where he was last seen on Saturday.

DEEP officials said that they, along with several area fire departments, canvassed Longmeadow Pond around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a kayak had overturned.

It was initially believed that two people were aboard, but officials later determined that only person aboard was Saucier.

A paddle and set of belongings were located at the pond.

Search efforts continued throughout the day Saturday, but were called off around 8:50 p.m. due to darkness.

Authorities began combing the pond again on Sunday at 8 a.m.

