City issues 7-day removal notices to homeless camps, citing ‘escalating safety issues’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city officials are taking steps to remove two homeless encampments due to growing safety concerns.

City of Asheville spokesperson Polly McDaniel told News 13 in an email that city officials issued seven-day removal notices on April 9 to those currently residing in two city parks, including Aston Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. McDaniel noted that these seven-day notices were being issued as a result of “escalating safety issues around these encampments.”

“This action was taken following safety concerns expressed by nearby neighbors and issues City staff have observed, including criminal and aggressive behavior,” the email detailed. “Our parks are places where residents, including families with children, should be safe.”

During these seven days, city officials plan to work with Homeward Bound, a contractor and nonprofit organization with the city, and other community partners to help those within the encampments safely relocate.

In recognition of CDC guidance that advises cities against enforcing laws that could potentially displace homeless camps, Asheville continues to allow those with housing insecurity to camp on city property. However, McDaniel says, “this guidance also advises that encampments should be moved if there are safety concerns.”

“We recognize that this issue affects our entire community and want everyone to know that we care about how this is affecting our neighborhoods and downtown,” the city’s email states. “While we are sympathetic to our homeless population, we cannot continue to allow people to camp in unsafe conditions.”

News 13 recently spoke with one Asheville couple, Lou and Stuart Popovich, who live behind Aston Park after their home surveillance camera captured two violent assaults over the last week within the nearby homeless encampment.

The Popovich’s said they understand the city is following CDC guidance, but said they would like the city to go a step further to ensure the safety of people who both live in homes and live in camps.

Officials recently issued 30-day notices to those within one other homeless encampment along the French Broad River as the city prepares to begin a year-long construction on French Broad River Greenway West.

Homeward Bound outreach coordinator Robert Stevenson told News 13 the organization is assisting with providing alternative temporary housing options ahead of construction.

Below is the full statement from the City of Asheville, emailed to News 13:

During the pandemic, many other cities are experiencing an increase in the homeless population.

The City funds two homeless street outreach positions with Homeward Bound. These individuals work closely with our homeless community members to connect them with services, particularly with the ultimate goal of providing housing.

Since the early stages of the pandemic the City has provided additional services to assist homeless individuals. In May 2020, the City funded an emergency shelter at a local motel that continues to serve people experiencing homelessness who are at increased risk for COVID because of age and/or underlying chronic health conditions. At least 145 people have been provided shelter since the pandemic began. Of those served, 37 have found permanent housing through partner agencies, such as Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina.

