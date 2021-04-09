New campaign aims to ease COVID-19 vaccine concerns, educate people

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Although thousands in Milwaukee County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, many are still unsure if it is right for them.

A new campaign, HealthyMKE, is aiming to help ease concerns and provide education.

It’s a $900,000 grassroots effort aimed at empowering people in the Milwaukee area to make informed choices on getting vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, April 12, residents will see and hear ads featuring real, local people.

“Taking the vaccine is a personal choice. We hope that it’s an informed choice and getting information to people takes a lot of different efforts,” said Mara Lord, Vaccine Communications and Community Mobilization Committee SVP at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The campaign is focused on the city’s Black and Brown communities which have been overly impacted by the virus.

“We are the highest hit individuals, the Brown, the Black, individuals, and do you really understand what we’re feeling? So when you bring it in to us, even though the message may be the same it’s who’s delivering the message,” said Gwen Washington, a Milwaukeean featured in the campaign.

The project involves door-to-door canvassing within 15 of Milwaukee’s most vulnerable zip codes. It will also engage efforts of local leaders to reach their networks of people.

A broad coalition of groups from local government, non-profit, healthcare and community joined together for the campaign.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.