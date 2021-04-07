Man does Nazi salute, tells Jamba Juice employee to ‘go back to your county’ after being denied service for not wearing mask

National/World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A racist confrontation, which started over a customer refusing to wear a mask, was caught on camera at a Jamba Juice location at the Beverly Connection.

“We are sitting at the tables next to the store and he came in went inside the store without a mask the employees asked him politely to wear a mask and he just didn’t want to,” the woman who recorded the video said.

That’s when the witness, who only wanted to be identified as Diana, said the man started berating the employees and even turned his anger toward her.

“You go back to your country, too!” the man was heard yelling.

At this point, the man was about to get into his car when out of nowhere, he started doing the Nazi salute and grew more aggressive.

“Here’s this person just feeling superior to them and feeling like he has the power to disrespect them it just boils my blood and I’m like I’m not gonna allow it so I pulled my phone out and was like maybe he’s gonna stop but he obviously didn’t,” Diana said.

After the nearly 10-minute ordeal, the unidentified man took off.

Thankfully, no one was physically injured in the racist attack.

CBS2/KCAL9 is checking with the LAPD to see if there was a police report and if any charges will be filed against the man in the video.

