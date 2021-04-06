Grieving grandmother says city failed her murdered pregnant granddaughter

National/World

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The grandmother of a pregnant woman murdered Sunday afternoon says she feels as though the Houston Police Department has failed her family.

“I feel that the city of Houston failed my granddaughter and my great grandbaby and myself from these criminals that are running around,” said Loretta Romo.

Her granddaughter, 22-year-old Brianna Navarro, was shot to death while riding in the car with her boyfriend and her 2-year-old-son. According to HPD, the boyfriend was in an argument with another group of men at a convenience store near Briar Forest Drive shortly before the shooting.

Navarro’s boyfriend told police they noticed the men were following them in a car and then eventually rear-ended them. That’s when someone started shooting into the couple’s car and Navarro was hit.

“My granddaughter didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Romo during an interview with ABC13 on Monday.

Navarro’s death adds to a quickly growing list of murders in the city of Houston. According to the police department, there have been 103 homicides just three months into the year.

As of Monday, 54 of those cases have been solved and 49 remain unsolved.

Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was sworn in Monday morning. He made a plea to the community to step up and help when it comes to crime.

“Citizens, everybody on every block in Houston, I know a lot of y’all,” he said. “Men and women stand up. Be good people. Be good witnesses. We need you.”

Romo is hoping someone out there takes that action for her family, for her granddaughter and for her unborn great grandchild.

“If anybody saw anything that happened to my granddaughter, please don’t be scared,” the grandmother begged. “Call the police department.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Navarro’s funeral expenses.

