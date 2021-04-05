Thrift store aims to help those on road to recovery

National/World

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Susan Rutkowski graduated from the Lighthouse Recovery Program six years ago but continues to volunteer to give back to the organization that blessed her with new hope.

“Going to the program, I feel like I got so much more,” she said. “I feel like I got a new life, a lot of healing a lot of growth. I have a better relationship with my family now.”

Located in the heart of Fresno’s Tower District on Olive Avenue, you can find Lighthouse Thrift.

“Super excited about serving the women, community and people we’re training,” says CEO Vikki Luna.

All proceeds benefit the Lighthouse Recovery Program — offering help and healing for women and children overcoming substance abuse and domestic violence.

“We also train men and women from the community currently living off of public assistance, literally moving them from welfare to work,” Luna said.

Lighthouse Recovery already offers job training and life skills through other ventures, including Cornerstone Coffee and Lightwear Apparel.

Now, they hope lighthouse thrift will serve as another way for the community to support those trying to gain sobriety and re-connect with their faith.

“We want to make sure it comes off across more of a boutique than a thrift store,” says Assistant Manager Tiffany Buss.

Lighthouse Thrift is open Tuesdays through Saturdays — from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

“We pray over everyone, we pray over this store and we just really thank you,” Buss said.

