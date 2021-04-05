NFL player Jeff Gladney turns himself in to authorities at Dallas jail on assault allegation

National/World

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself in to authorities at the Dallas County Jail Monday on an assault charge, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The NFL player was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation on Friday with a 22-year-old woman over content in a cell phone, Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez with the Dallas Police Department told CNN.

“The altercation escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim. Mr. Gladney left the location prior to officers’ arrival,” Gutierrez said. “There was a warrant for Assault — Family Violence for Mr. Gladney’s arrest and he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail.”

CNN is reaching out to Gladney for comment.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records show Gladney, 24, is charged with an assault on a household member impeding breathing or circulation. He was released on bail.

The Vikings said in a statement to CNN, “We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

An NFL spokesperson told CNN the league “will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Gladney, who played collegiate football at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, was a first-round pick of the Vikings last year. He played in 16 games in the 2020-2021 season, starting 15 contests.