One dead, two others injured in an exchange of gunfire between gunmen and officers in New York City

One person is dead and two others are injured after an exchange of gunfire on Saturday between gunmen and New York Police Department officers, the NYPD said.

One suspect and an innocent bystander have been transported to local hospitals for treatment following the incident, NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said during a press briefing from the scene Saturday night.

A third person, who was being chased by the gunmen, was shot numerous times and died from his injuries, according to Lehr.

Three uniformed officers heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m., Lehr said, and witnessed a man who was being shot at and chased by two gunmen heading in their direction just moments later.

The officers began firing at the gunmen, who tried to flee but encountered two additional uniformed officers, according to Lehr. The suspects threw their weapons under a nearby van and were taken into custody without incident. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

One of the gunmen was shot during the incident with police and was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, Lehr told reporters.

An innocent bystander, who Lehr said had no connection to the initial incident, was shot in the arm as he walked down the street. Officers provided aid to that victim at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

It is unclear where the gunshots that killed the victim and injured the bystander came from, which Lehr said would be determined during the investigation.

Officials did not release the victim’s name pending notification of his family.

At the time of the briefing, police said they did not have a motive for the shooting and charges were still pending for the suspects in custody.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Force Investigations Division and the Detective Bureau.