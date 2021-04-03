At least 5 people injured in a shooting outside an Alabama bar

National/World

At least five people were injured during a shooting outside a bar in Alabama early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call in downtown Tuscaloosa at 2:47 a.m. after shots were fired in a bar parking lot in Temerson Square, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting took place outside of Roxy’s Nightclub in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, police said.

Five people were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center but the severity of their injuries is unknown, according to the release.

Police have detained multiple suspects who were “still being questioned as of early this morning,” police said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shootings and will release information when available.