Official collapses at NCAA men’s tournament game between Gonzaga and USC

An official collapsed Tuesday evening in the first half during the men’s NCAA basketball game between No. 6 seed USC and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Bert Smith was taken off on a gurney. According to the TBS broadcast, an alternate official has taken over for him.

As he was wheeled off the court, Smith was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.

