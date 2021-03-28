Nuclear Nations Fast Facts

National/World

Here’s a look at nuclear nations.

Information about nuclear stockpiles varies from source to source. The information below is sourced to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Countries with confirmed nuclear weapons

China – 290 warheads, approximately 90 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

France – Approximately 290 warheads.

India – 150 nuclear warheads.

Pakistan – 90-110 nuclear warheads.

Russia – 1,444 warheads on 527 ICBMs, submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and warheads designated for heavy bombers.

United Kingdom – Approximately 225 strategic warheads.

United States – 3,822 nuclear warheads.

Countries with unconfirmed nuclear weapons

Israel – Suspected to have enough plutonium for 100-200 nuclear weapons.

North Korea – Has conducted at least six nuclear tests since 2006. Claimed, in 2017, to have successfully conducted their first test of an ICBM.

Countries suspected of developing nuclear weapons

Iran – World powers, including the United States, want to curb Iran‘s nuclear program to keep it from developing a nuclear bomb. For more details on Iran’s program, visit Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities Fast Facts.

July 14, 2015 – After 20 months of talks, negotiators finalize a landmark nuclear deal between Iran, the United States and five other countries. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) states “Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will (it) ever seek, develop or acquire nuclear weapons.” The agreement, which has a 15-year time frame, requires Iran to reduce its centrifuges by two-thirds. It also bans enrichment at key facilities. In exchange, the country will get relief from economic sanctions and permission to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.

May 8, 2018 – US President Donald Trump announces that the United States is officially withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Countries that have the ability to build nuclear weapons, but claim not to have any nuclear ambitions

Japan – On November 30, 2006, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Aso stated that Japan possesses the knowledge and ability to produce nuclear weapons but has no plans to do so.

Countries that have abandoned nuclear weapons or weapons programs in recent years

Belarus – Still has a civilian nuclear research program.

Kazakhstan – Although it inherited nuclear warheads after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan transferred the inventory back to Russia.

Ukraine – After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had the third largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. The weapons were transferred back to Russia.

South Africa – Became a non-nuclear weapons state in 1991.