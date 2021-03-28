Ever Given ship refloated in the Suez Canal, Egyptian official claims, as salvage work continues

National/World

The Ever Given container ship has been successfully refloated after being stranded in the Suez Canal for almost a week, the former head of the canal has claimed, following an around-the-clock international effort to dislodge the massive vessel and reopen the global shipping lane.

Mohab Mamish, the former head of the Suez Canal and Egyptian Presidential seaport adviser, told CNN Arabic that the canal is expected to be ready for passage by today.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has not yet officially confirmed that the ship has been dislodged.

Video footage from the rescue operation show the stern, the back of the ship, has dislodged and is facing the canal after significant movement. The status of the bow, or the front of the ship, has not yet been confirmed.

People at the canal began cheering as the news came in. “Thank God the ship has floated,” one person can be heard saying in a video, as the surrounding boats blow their horns in celebration. “God is great. The ship has floated.”

Marine Traffic told CNN, “We can confirm movement of the Ever Given, it appears to be partially refloated, there is still some work to do until its completely freed, but progress has been made.”

Crews from Egypt and around the world have been working nonstop to try to refloat the ship, with the operation involving 10 tug boats, sand dredges and salvage companies working for the past seven days to free the ship.

Previous efforts have failed — but this latest attempt is being executed during high tide where the water in the channel is at its highest.

The Ever Given, a 224,000-ton vessel almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall, ran aground in the Egyptian canal on March 23. A massive effort to salvage the ship has focused on dredging sand from below the front and rear of the ship, before pulling the ship with tugboats.

Rescue teams started digging deeper and closer to the ship on Sunday, with dredging reaching 18 meters (59 feet) at the front of the ship, the SCA said in a statement. Over 27,000 cubic meters (953,000 cubic feet) of sand has been removed so far, said SCA head Osama Rabie. Their efforts haven’t succeeded in moving the ship much — but its rudders and propellers were freed on Friday, allowing for some movement.

“We managed to move the ship from the bow side by 4 meters (13 feet), and likewise from the stern side,” Rabie said on Saturday. “The dredging operations led to the ship moving, albeit a slight move, but it is a positive development, because in the first two days the ship was not moving at all.”

Rabie added that the reasons behind the accident remained unclear.

“There are many factors or reasons, fast winds and the sandstorm could have been a reason but not the main reason — it could have been a technical mistake or human error,” he said. “There will be further investigations.”

Concerns rose over the weekend about the impact of the blockage on global supply chains. The Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest and most important waterways, is losing an estimated $14 million every day in transit fees, while billions of dollars of cargo is backlogged on over 350 ships currently awaiting passage.

The effects of the crisis are already clear. Nearby Syria imposed fuel rationing on Sunday to safeguard dwindling oil supplies, after oil tankers were unable to make deliveries due to the blockage. Syrian authorities said the ration order was necessary to “guarantee the continued supply of basic services to Syrians such as bakeries, hospitals, water stations, communication centers, and other vital institutions.”