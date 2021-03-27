San Francisco is guaranteeing monthly income for artists impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

National/World

San Francisco is launching a pilot program that will guarantee monthly income for artists affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor London Breed announced the program on Thursday in a news release. It would guarantee monthly payments of $1,000 for around 130 San Francisco artists for six months beginning in May.

The city partnered with the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) in an effort to reactivate the economy and the arts in San Francisco, according to the release.

“The cash relief program will support artists living and working in the City of San Francisco who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

“From the first day the pandemic arrived in San Francisco, we knew that this health crisis would impact artists, and artists of color in particular,” Breed said in a statement. “Our artists make San Francisco special, and bring so much life and energy to our city. The arts are critical to our local economy and are an essential part of our long-term recovery. If we help the arts recover, the arts will help San Francisco recover.”

This pilot income program is part of several guaranteed income programs the city of San Francisco is developing to help residents and “promote economic stability and recovery,” the release said.

Applications are open and will be accepted through April 15.

“This Guaranteed Income Pilot is grounded in the understanding that artists and the cultural sector are the heartbeat of our civic life and must be supported through innovative funding methods,” Deborah Cullinan, CEO of YBCA, said in a statement.