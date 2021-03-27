A man plays the same lottery numbers twice — and has $200,000 to show for it

National/World

You know how they say that anything worth doing is worth doing twice?

Well, a man in South Carolina must have taken it to heart — and now he has $200,000 to show for it.

The man went to a package store in the town of Summerville and bought two tickets with the same number: 2, 4, 5, 6, 9.

“If I’m going to play it once, more is better,” he told South Carolina Lottery officials.

And it was: Each of the tickets netted him $100,000.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

However, you can look at this story as a glass half-full or half-empty tale.

You see, the man was just a dollar away from another $100K.

Had he “Powered-Up” for just an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn.