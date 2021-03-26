Skip to Content
Woman meets great grandson for first time since pandemic started

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — There are some things in life where you can’t help but smile, and the only thing more perfect than this baby is his shirt.

Bonnie Carlberg, a resident at Luther Park in Des Moines, met her great-grandson, Daxton, for the first time.

Little Daxton’s shirt reads “I’ve waited my whole life to meet my great-grandma Bonnie”

Her family says they never thought this day would be possible with the COVID-19 restrictions. Carlberg will be 90 this December.

Someday, Daxton might outgrow her lap, but never her heart.

