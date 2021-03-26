Couple has Audi swiped from dealership after dropping it off for service

National/World

WESTWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts couple is speaking out after their vehicle was stolen from a local dealership.

Daniel and Anabella Reyes say they dropped their Audi SUV off for repair at Audi Westwood on Tuesday but then received a call from the dealership the very next morning about their stolen vehicle.

“We thought they’re going to call to tell us: ‘It’s all set. You can pick it up,’ and it’s stolen,” Annabella Reyes said.

As shocking as that news was, the couple says they were even more shocked by the dealership’s response to the theft.

The couple’s stolen SUV was found dozens of miles away at a Mercedes-Benz dealership

“Basically, “You have car insurance, deal with them,'” Anabella Reyes said. “But I left my car with you guys. You guys are responsible.”

“I left it in their hands and they left my keys inside of the car. It got stolen on their property,” Daniel Reyes said.

Westwood police confirm that they received a report of a stolen car from the Audi Westwood dealership Wednesday morning.

The Reyes’ stolen Audi, however, was found at the Mercedes-Benz of Burlington dealership Wednesday afternoon, which is 25 miles away from Audi Westwood.

Authorities say the Reyes’ SUV was recovered while Burlington police were responding to a report of a stolen car from the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Cambridge Street.

“We’ve been told that there is a spree going on,” Daniel Reyes said. “Someone is going around just hopping into cars and taking them.”

Daniel Reyes says there are multiple damages to his Audi SUV, including a mirror that has been ripped off.

The manager of Audi Westwood initially said he did not know about a vehicle that had been stolen from the dealership when NewsCenter 5 first inquired about the Reyes’ stolen SUV. But when NewsCenter 5 relayed that Westwood police confirmed the theft, the manager declined to comment.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Audi Westwood said apologized for how their situation was handled.

“The Reyes are completely right- this situation was our responsibility and we apologize for the way it was handled,” a spokesperson said. “Our Regional Vice President has been in communication with the Reyes, including offering them an upgraded Audi at our cost should they choose not to have us repair their 2010 Audi, at no cost to them.”

