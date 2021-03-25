Police help reunite stolen elderly dog with her owner

National/World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has his dog back after she was missing for days.

Minneapolis police found 15-year-old Tana Lee — a Yorkie-Schnauzer mix — in the back of a stolen car. While they’re unsure how she got there, the family is just glad she’s back home. Brandon Kaczor is the dog’s owner.

“I bring her everywhere,” Kaczor said. “If she wanders off, she wanders off to come back to the door.”

Kaczor let Tana Lee out in the front yard Sunday while he carried a few things inside. When we came back, she was gone. On Wednesday morning, he got a call from police.

“She said, ‘Yeah this is your dog,’” Kaczor said.

The officer found the dog in a stolen car nearby and used social media to search for the owner. Kaczor’s grandmother, Agnes Campeau, is beyond relieved.

“I was just hoping whoever took her was taking care of her,” Campeau said. “I just kind of knew she would be coming back. I don’t know why.”

And no one was happier to see Tana Lee than Campeau.

“She’s my best friend, besides my grandson,” she said.

That companionship is what’s carrying Campeau through some of her toughest times.

“I got cancer a couple years ago,” Campeau said. “[Tana Lee] always comes to sit by me … I really missed her.”

Kaczor says the bond is mutual.

“As we get near Grandma’s house … she goes to the back window and she just starts looking out,” Kaczor said.

So this family wants to make sure the officer knows that her extra effort to get Tana Lee home made all the difference.

“That woman took her time as a person, you know, even though she’s a law enforcement officer, to help me out,” Kaczor said.

Tana Lee’s first meal back was meatloaf, given to her by Grandma Agnes.

“She was only gone a few days, but surprising how much you miss them,” Campeau said.

Minneapolis Care and Control is trying to find out if the dog was stolen.

