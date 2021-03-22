Giraffe calf at zoo officially has a name

National/World

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — A new member of Greenville Zoo that’s captured the hearts of many now has an official name: Providence!

Greenville Zoo made the announcement online, saying the name for the newest female giraffe calf was chosen by the Moore family who put in the winning bid during the zoo’s online auction. The auction gave people a chance to win the right to name the baby giraffe by donating money.

The zoo had said the winner would receive naming rights, a behind-the-scenes tour and a private keeper talk for a small group of up to five to meet the giraffe calf.

Providence was born on Feb. 21 at the zoo, weighing in at 148.5 pounds and standing at six feet tall.

Her mother is a 14-year-old giraffe named Autumn. The zoo had announced Autumn was expecting another baby in November 2020. Providence is the third calf for Autumn and Miles, the zoo’s male Masai giraffe.

