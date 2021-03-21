WisDOT: 60-year-old man arrested for his 6th OWI after striking two cars

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 60-year-old man from Sun Prairie was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for his sixth OWI on Saturday, March 20.

Troopers in Waukesha County were made aware of a car traveling eastbound on I-94 that allegedly struck two other cars and failed to stop for the crashes around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say police located and stopped the striking car on I-94 in Milwaukee County.

According to a news release, due to an odor of intoxicants, Kena Gleason was arrested for 6th Offense OWI, a felony.

Gleason’s preliminary breath test showed he was allegedly operating at .143, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials say Gleason is restricted to absolute sobriety while driving and an Ignition Interlock Device is required in all cars driven by him.

Gleason is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on all charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.