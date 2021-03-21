8 people stabbed in fight that began at Detroit hookah lounge

National/World

Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

The stabbings happened at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday on Greenfield Road. The eight people who were stabbed were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were fatal, Detroit Police said in a preliminary report.

Police said it appeared one person fired shots, but no one was shot at the location.