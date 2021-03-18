Two men kidnapped, robbed when arriving for dates set up online

National/World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two first dates went horribly wrong when unsuspecting men showed up to see a woman they met online but instead were beaten by masked men.

One of the men was hospitalized and is in fair condition. The second man, who was punched in the face numerous times, refused medical treatment.

Tuesday around 10 p.m., a man went to meet a woman at 47th Street and Ingleside Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood. Police say the 21-year-old man had connected with her online. She brought him to an apartment where he was attacked by four masked men — one of whom had a gun.

They forced the man into his SUV and drove to the 7800 block of South Saginaw Avenue where they forced him out of his vehicle and took his cell phone.

About 30 minutes later, a 21-year-old man met a similar fate at the same location. He told police he arrived there to meet a woman he met online but was immediately attacked by four men who punched him repeatedly.

He ran away, but the attackers caught up with him and showed him a handgun and knife. That’s when they forced him into his tan Dodge Nitro and drove to an ATM in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue where they made him withdraw money. They took his wallet and then then forced him out of the SUV at 67th and Cottage Grove.

Officers spotted the vehicle at 67th and Rhodes where four people were arrested. Among them, police say, was the woman the victims went to meet.

Police say charges are pending. Advice from the police when it comes to online dating is always to meet in a public place and let a friend know where you’re going.

