Holocaust survivor given key to Miami Beach as gift for her 105th birthday

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — Friends, family and city officials came together to celebrate the 105th birthday of one Holocaust survivor and Miami Beach resident.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gave Molly Godur a key to the city to kick off her big day.

Godur came to Miami Beach with her son in 1960 after feeling Lithuania and Cuba.

Godur said she’s grateful for her family, her life and her health, especially amid the pandemic.

