Here’s what we know about the metro Atlanta spa shootings that left 8 dead

At least eight people were found dead at three different massage parlors in the metro Atlanta area Tuesday.

Investigators told CNN they are still trying to determine whether the shootings are connected.

Here’s what we know so far:

Where did the shootings take place?

Four deaths were connected to Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at the hospital. One person was also wounded, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Howard J. Baker said.

Authorities had responded to the scene for reports of a shooting.

Three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

One person was also found dead at the Aroma Therapy Spa, directly across the street.

Atlanta police had responded to the first spa for a report of a robbery. While there, they got a call about shots fired at the second spa.

What’s known about the victims?

Little is known about the Acworth victims. The reason that additional information on the victims in Cherokee County has not been released is because officials are still working to notify next of kin, a law enforcement official told CNN.

In Atlanta, police said the four victims were Asian women. Bryant said it was too early to say what their connection was to the spas.

Is there a suspect?

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect as Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia.

Long was apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia, around 8:30 p.m. ET. The county is about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said it believes Long is responsible for all three attacks, based on video evidence.

“Video footage from our Video Integration Center places the Cherokee County suspect’s vehicle in the area, around the time of our Piedmont Road shootings,” the department said in a release. “That, along with video evidence viewed by investigators, suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody. Because of this, an investigator from APD is in Cherokee County and we are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related.”

Neither Cherokee County nor Atlanta investigators described a motive for any of the shootings.

There is also no confirmation that the shootings were racially motivated.