Mississippi is the second state to open up vaccines for all residents 16 and up. Here’s what other states are doing

With Covid-19 vaccination production and distribution ramping up in the United States, more states are expanding who is eligible to be inoculated.

On Tuesday, Mississippi is following Alaska’s lead and becoming the second state to open vaccination appointments to all residents 16 years and older, Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday.

“Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends – and let’s get back to normal!” he tweeted Monday.

Officials are racing to get Americans vaccinated and manage the pandemic before variants can dominate the cases spreading around the country.

President Joe Biden has called for all American adults to be eligible for vaccines by May 1, but some are planning to expand who can be inoculated earlier.

Here is where each state stands:

Alabama

Beginning March 22, all residents 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, critical workers and people with high-risk medical conditions will be added to eligible for vaccinations, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alaska

On March 9, Alaska became the first state to eliminate all other eligibility requirements. Everyone living and working in the state is now eligible for vaccination, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.

Arizona

All residents 45 and older will be able to be vaccinated beginning April 1, Gov. Doug Ducey told CNN affiliate KPNX. For now, eligibility ranges by county according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Arkansas

As of Monday, those eligible for vaccines in the state include: adults 65 and older, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and “public-facing” essential workers in fields like education, first responders and public transit, according to the Department of Health.

California

The state expanded vaccine eligibility Monday to include adults in congregate facilities, including immigrants in detention centers, as well as those with certain health conditions.

Colorado

Colorado will add 2.5 million more people eligible for vaccines Friday, as the state expands access to residents 50 and older as well as those with high-risk conditions, Gov. Jared Polis said.

Connecticut

On Friday, appointments for vaccinations will open to residents ages 45 to 54, and by April 5, the state expects to expand to all of those 16 and older, a press release from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said Monday.

Delaware

Currently, healthcare personnel, long-term care residents, frontline essential workers and residents 65 and over are able to be vaccinated. But once supply allows, the state will expand the list to include people with high-risk conditions and people living in group settings, such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities and group homes, according to the state’s vaccination plan.

Florida

Florida expanded vaccine eligibility Monday to adults 60 and up, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The age will be lowered to 55 “in due time,” DeSantis said, but the timing will depend on how quickly people over 60 are vaccinated.

Georgia

All adults with high-risk health conditions became eligible for vaccinations Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp said that at least 5 million Georgians are eligible to receive their vaccines and should take advantage of the opportunity in order to return to some normalcy.

Hawaii

This week, Hawaii residents 65 and older and those on dialysis, with severe respiratory disease and those undergoing chemotherapy joined the list of people who can be vaccinated, according to the state’s Covid-19 portal.

Idaho

The state opened vaccinations to people 55 and older with at least one medical condition Monday. On March 22, everyone 55 and over will be eligible, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Illinois

Those eligible for vaccines include residents with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Indiana

Indiana added teachers, childcare workers, and people with several high-risk comorbidities Monday to the list of those eligible for vaccinations, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer with the state’s Department of Health. Weaver said the state plans to incrementally expand vaccine eligibility to the 40 to 49 age group next “as quickly as supplies permit.”

Iowa

People 65 and older and those 16 to 64 who have medical conditions that might put them at an increased risk for severe illness are being prioritized I the state for vaccination, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Kansas

Next week, eligibility will expand to include residents 16 and up with medical risks and critical workers in an effort to move to final vaccination stages by May 1, Gov. Laura Kelly said in a tweet.

Kentucky

Starting Monday, all essential workers and anyone 16 and up with “CDC approved underlying health conditions,” became eligible for the vaccine, CNN affiliate WLWT reported.

Louisiana

Last week, Louisiana opened vaccinations to residents 16 and older with certain health conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. The state is also expanding eligibility for any staff working in congregate facilities such as prisons “because of the especially high-level exposure they have.”

Maine

This month, Maine began vaccinating those 60 and older and by April 1 the group will expand to include those 50 and older and all adults will have access by May 1, according to the state’s dashboard.

Maryland

Since January, Maryland adults 65 and up, essential workers, higher education workers and professionals who support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been able to receive vaccines, according to the University of Maryland Medical System.

Massachusetts

People over 65, healthcare workers, first responders and educators are among those currently able to be inoculated, officials said.

Michigan

State officials announced Friday that all residents 16 and up will be eligible for inoculations starting April 5, according to a statement from the State’s Emergency Operations Center.

Mississippi

All residents 16 and older can make vaccination appointments. Gov. Tate Reeves said there will be around 10,000 appointments available over the next three weeks and encouraged those over the age of 50 to “lock them down.”

Missouri

More of “those who keep the essential functions of society running” became eligible for vaccines Monday when the state activated Phase 1B- Tier 3, which includes teachers, grocery store employees, elected officials and those who work in energy, Gov. Mike Parson said.

Montana

People 60 and older and those 16 and up with a wider range of medical conditions became eligible last week, the state said

New Jersey

As of Monday, those eligible included health care workers, residents of congregate facilities, first responders, school staff, transportation workers, people over 65 and those 16 and up with medical conditions that increase their risk, the state said on its Covid dashboard.

New York

Along with essential workers, educators and first responders, New York residents 60 and older are included in those able to receive the vaccine, according to the Phased Distribution plan.

North Carolina

The state is currently vaccinating health care workers and long-term care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and frontline essential workers, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Ohio

Last week, the state added those age 50 and older, as well as those with type 2 diabetes, and end-stage renal disease to those who can receive vaccinations, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Oklahoma

As part of Phase 3, Oklahoma added students and staff “in educational settings outside of PreK-12 and critical infrastructure personnel,” the state Department of Health said.

Oregon

Beginning March 29, Oregon officials will extend vaccine eligibility to those 45 and older with underlying conditions, migrant agricultural workers, wildland fire fighters, and pregnant women 16 and older, Gov. Kate Brown said.

Pennsylvania

The state is currently vaccinating people in its Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, residents 65 and older and those 16 and up with high-risk conditions, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.

Rhode Island

Along with school staff, those working and living in congregate homes and healthcare workers, those who can get vaccinated include adults 60 and older and those 16 and up with underlying medical conditions, according to the state’s Department of Health.

South Carolina

Starting last week, the state advanced to Phase 1b, which includes those 55 and up, people with increased risk and frontline workers, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Dakota

Last week, eligible residents expanded to include people 65 and older, high-risk patients, high-risk residents in congregate settings, people with underlying medical conditions, school staff and funeral service workers, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Tennessee

On Sunday, Tennessee announced that people who are pregnant joined the list of those eligible, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Texas

This week, those eligible include people 50 years old and up, the Department of State Health Services said.

Utah

All residents will be eligible for the vaccine beginning April 1, the state said.

Vermont

People 65 and older, those 16 and older with high-risk conditions, school staff, people in immigrant communities and Black, Indigenous and people of color are being vaccinated, the state’s Department of Health said.

Virginia

Health care personnel, long-term care residents, frontline workers, people 65 and older and people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions are currently eligible, the state’s Department of Health said.

Washington

Starting Wednesday, everyone in Tier 2 will be able to get vaccinated. The tier includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement and people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.

West Virginia

Inoculations have been expanded to residents 16 and older who suffer from preexisting conditions including diabetes, heart disease and asthma, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Wisconsin

Last week, the Department of Health Services announced that people 16 and older with some medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine beginning March 29.