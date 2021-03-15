Driver hits upwards of 8 people, causing possible fatalities in downtown San Diego, police say

National/World

A driver hit “upwards of eight people, pedestrians” and possibly led to some fatalities in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood told CNN.

The incident, reported just after 9 a.m., happened in the 1400 block of B Street near San Diego City College. The alleged driver initially fled the scene but was later detained, said Lockwood.

The investigation is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated.