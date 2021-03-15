Business where mass shooting left 2 dead, 13 injured, has been in trouble with City before

National/World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Dozens of partygoers scrambled for cover early Sunday after gunfire erupted at a party in the Park Manor neighborhood.

As of Sunday evening, two people were dead and 13 others were wounded – including some in critical condition. Video posted to social media showed the chaotic scene in an auto repair shop at 6798 S. South Chicago Ave. with a bar in the back room.

A man and woman did not make it. Rayneesha Dotson, 30, of Morgan Park, and Lionel D. Darling, 39, of West Pullman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Sunday dug into previous trouble at the business.

Late Sunday, bright red “business closed” stickers were clearly visible on the building where the party happened. It was shut down by Chicago Police hours after the mass shooting.

But it happens that problems at the address actually began three years ago.

Records we obtained show the business, South Side Think Tank, and its owner, Jerome Riley, were slapped with four cease-and-desist citations in 2018 for holding unlicensed parties in the same building.

In 2019, records show Riley and another business he owned, Taboo Lounge, were issued four more cease-and-desist orders, and Riley was arrested for violating the orders.

“South Side Think Tank” is still on an awning at the South Chicago Avenue location. A city representative said a limited business license for consulting only issued to Riley, and South Side Think tank is still active.

But Riley said he has no connection to the building anymore. He showed Kozlov a 2019 eviction order and said someone else is leasing the space there.

So who is? Andy Schcolnik confirmed he is a member of Stone Dry LLC, which owns the building. He is also the president of the South Side Builders Association.

Schcolnik sad Hardy’s Towing and Recovery Inc. currently leases the property. Hardy’s Towing and Recovery is listed at 1705 E. 67th St. We tried to track them down, and it turned out to be an apartment building – no Hardy’s Towing and Recovery listed there.

Former Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection inspector Joe McGreal said the city has a few options.

“First of all, they could go after the building owner; take civil action against the owner of the building,” McGreal said. They’ll also try to identify the owner of the busines inside.”

McGreal, now a private investigator, said BACP should have followed up on its 2019 investigation too, and questions as to why the building was not shut down. He advised that Kozlov should ask the city if they ever followed up after 2019.

Kozlov did ask the city that, but a spokesperson did not directly answer that question – only saying there have been no complaints there since 2019. The building’s owner said there is nothing in the current lease that allows for parties.

