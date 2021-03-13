Announcer who hurled racist insults at a high school basketball team has issued an apology

National/World

The Oklahoma high school basketball announcer who hurled racist insults during a livestream of a state basketball tournament has apologized for his actions.

In a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KOKI, Matt Rowan said he “most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back.”

He said that he is a Type 1 diabetic and during the game his blood sugar was spiking. He offered a “sincere apology” to all involved in the game and said it’s “not unusual” for him to become disoriented and say inappropriate and hurtful things.

“While the comments I made would certainly seem to indicate that I am a racist, I am not,” he said. “I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made those comments.”

The Tahlequah Public Schools athletic department said in a statement that it contracted the crew to broadcast the basketball tournament, but the crew is not a part of the Tahlequah High School or the athletic department. The school system has terminated its contract with the company, Matt Cloud, athletic director for TPS, said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to Rowan’s attorney for additional comment but has not heard back.