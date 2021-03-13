After nearly 3 months of looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, this couple finally got shots thanks to an online tool anyone can use

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — 65-year-old Kenneth Hartenstine described it as a ‘vicious cycle’ when he first spoke to FOX43 back in January about the trouble he was experiencing getting him and his wife a COVID-19 vaccine. By February he said he had lost count of how many places he had tried.

Nearly 3 months later, success. On Friday he and his wife sat inside the Mt. Joy Weis Markets to finally roll up their sleeves.

The Hartenstine’s were able to land a shot thanks to a facebook group called the PA COVID Vaccine matchmaker, which FOX43 first reported on last Sunday. The facebook group, founded by Dr. Christine Meyer, provides specific advice to people on how to get a vaccine on their own and it also offers to do the work for vaccine seekers with nearly 400 volunteer ‘finders’ searching 24/7 to help people get a shot. Thousands have already signed up to use the group and the time period in which they are able to find appointments varies depending on vaccine availability.

Hartenstine calls his ‘finder,’ named Janet, an ‘angel.’

“It wasn’t a week (from when he signed up) and I got the notification that we had appointments,” said Kenneth who said he was amazed and surprised at how fast the matchmakers were able to get him and his wife a shot.

“I don’t know what she did but God bless her for doing it…. if it wasn’t for FOX43 and your guys reporting of it I would have never known about the matchmakers so thank you too,” he said.

Kenneth described the moment of getting a shot of Moderna as ‘bittersweet.’

“I’m excited. I’m ecstatic that I finally got my wife a vaccine and myself. However, I realize that there are tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians that still haven’t gotten their vaccine,” he said.

TO GET HELP FINDING A VACCINE

Learn more about the PA COVID Vaccine matchmaker site and how to use it here:

The PA COVID Vaccine matchmaker site is helping people find appointments and aiding those who need help with tips to get an appointment.

Vaccine seekers are asked to fill out a form that will become part of a database used by the ‘finders’ to locate vaccine appointments.

Due to overwhelming demand for help, finders are currently prioritizing people 75 and up to assist them with locating a vaccine.

Once finders connect a person to a vaccine and/or a person is able to find a vaccine on their own, seekers are asked to ‘opt out’ of the database.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.