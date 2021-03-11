Portland finalizes $2.1 million settlement in police shooting of Quanice Hayes

National/World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland City Council has finalized a big settlement between the city and the family of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police in 2017.

The family of Quanice Hayes sued the city and the Portland Police Bureau after he was shot and killed back in 2017. The city council vote on the settlement passed unanimously on Wednesday.

Hayes was suspected of robbing a man with a realistic-looking replica gun in northeast Portland. The family argues that Hayes was suffering a mental health crisis at the time and was unarmed when police shot and killed him.

The city will pay the Hayes family $1.5 million in a structured settlement and another nearly $600,000 for the family’s attorney’s fees and costs, bringing the total to just under $2.1 million.

Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke at Wednesday’s city council meeting about the impact of shootings like these.

“Every shooting, no matter the circumstances, creates waves of trauma that begins with those directly involved and then ripple outward until our entire community is impacted,” Wheeler said.

FOX 12 also spoke with Hayes’s second cousin, who says that the family can focus on healing now that this chapter is over.

“From the point, Quanice was killed, until now, we’ve always had this process to lean on,” Terrance Hayes said. “Fighting for justice, looking for some level of accountability. You have to realize that aspect of our fight is over. I think now we are at a moment where we truly have to grieve.”

Terrance Hayes says that some of his family members will continue to stay in the public eye, fighting for social justice and police reform, and accountability.

