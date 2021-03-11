Medical marijuana debate returns to Nebraska

National/World

LINCOLN, Nebraska (WOWT) — Dozens of Nebraskans on Wednesday tried to speak for nearly 200,000 who had their voices on medical marijuana silenced by the courts last year.

The issue is once again before state lawmakers, and many supporters say lawmakers continue to be on the wrong side of history.

Medical cannabis supporters gathered — for the fifth year in a row — outside the judiciary committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to express their frustration. Only a handful of them are allowed inside because of social distancing rules.

“The fact that we have to be here again, to debate the lives of those suffering of individuals in Nebraska, is absolutely absurd,” said Crista Eggers, whose son, Colton, suffers from a severe form of epilepsy. She said repeated, incontrollable seizures are killing him, and that medical cannabis could help.

The Gretna mom helped collect more than 190,000 signatures in an attempt to get it on the ballot last year.

“Had it not been for a last-minute lawsuit — and the (state) Supreme Court — our initiative would have passed by a vote of the people,” said State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

A half-hour earlier, opponents — including Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Husker football coach Tom Osborne — stood in the Capitol rotunda.

“This is a dangerous drug that will impact kids,” the governor said. “If you legalize marijuana, you’re going to kill your kids.”

