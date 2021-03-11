Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 9:55 am

Biden set to sign $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to sign into law later Thursday the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

He had been set to sign the American Rescue Plan on Friday. But the White House moved the signing up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweets that the bill arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated. Klain says, “We want to move as fast as possible.”

Coronavirus / Economy / Health
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content