Sheldon, a miniature donkey, is a finalist in a contest to pick the next Cadbury bunny

DOVER, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — For the second straight year, a York County farm animal is chasing the dream of attaining Cadbury Cream Egg commercial stardom.

Sheldon, a miniature donkey who lives on a farm in Dover, announced his candidacy for a spot in an upcoming ad for the tasty Easter treat. (He was helped by his human family.)

He is one of 10 finalists Cadbury’s annual contest. You can meet the finalists and vote for your favorite here.

The winning pet will be included in the next Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial, along with a cash prize of $5,000.

Here’s why Sheldon’s handlers believe he’s the ideal candidate for Cadbury stardom.

“(He has brought joy to many hearts throughout his 8 years of life,” Sheldon’s nomination reads. “He loves to be the center of attention and get as many pets as he can. Sheldon has been in many live nativities, Christmas plays, Easter festivities, and is always a favorite at the York State Fair. I would love to see him spread a lot more joy by representing Cadbury. Donkey kisses from Pennyslvania!”

Last year, Conswala the Llama, a resident of Lucky Us Farms in York Springs, was announced as one of Cadbury’s 10 finalists.

Sadly, Conswala was beaten out for a spot in last year’s ad campaign by Lieutenant Dan, an adorable two-legged dog who won the fan balloting.

Here’s hoping Sheldon has better luck in 2021.

If you’d like to vote for Sheldon to be Cadbury’s next spokesanimal, you have until March 17 to do so.

