Fort Smith’s first female police officer laid to rest

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KFSM) — A funeral was held Wednesday (March 10) morning for the first female police officer in Fort Smith.

Carol Hodges, 73, of Van Buren, passed away on Sunday (March 7). She was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Safford, Arizona.

In 1975, Hodges became the first female officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.

Following her career in law enforcement, Hodges worked in real estate in the ’80s and ’90s and retired as a Social Worker who helped abused children, teens and women, according to her obituary.

Her friends and family gathered Wednesday to lay her to rest at the Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith.

Pallbearers at the funeral were female officers of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Hodges was active in making handmade blankets to donate to Project Compassion at Christmas time for nursing home residents. Memorial contributions for Hodges are asked to be made to Project Compassion.

