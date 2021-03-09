All female crew makes historic flight on International Women’s Day

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — In celebration of International Women’s Day on Monday, American Airlines made a historic flight from Miami to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The flight had all-female crews, both on the plane and the ground. That’s right, the check-in crew, the cargo team, the air traffic controller, the pilots, and the flight attendants were all women. In addition, all team members supporting the flight from the airline’s Integrated Control Center in Fort Worth, Texas, were all women.

Capt. Linda Pauwels led the flight crew. She is American’s first female Hispanic Captain.

“So many talented women have broken barriers in aviation, from Beverley Bass to Willa Brown and Bonnie Tiburzi, forging a path for me and my colleagues at American. We want young women and girls who aspire to become aviators or work in the airline industry to know their dream is within reach, and that gender, race, and ethnicity isn’t a barrier,” she said in a statement.

In addition to the airline’s all-female crew, the TSA officers and firefighters who conducted a water cannon salute were also all women.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the county’s first female mayor, attended the event.

This was American Airlines’ second all-female flight in history, the first one was in 1986.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.