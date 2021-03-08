Brothers use allowance money for non-profit organization’s Street Pantry program

National/World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local non-profit organization is recognizing two young Asheville brothers who saved up their allowance money to purchase items for their Street Pantry program.

The BeLoved Asheville Street Pantries program began as a way to safely distribute items to those in need at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While advocating for more shelter space, bathrooms and hygiene stations and distributing camping gear and other necessities during street visits for those living on the streets, the team quickly realized they needed more help.

The BeLoved Street Pantries are located throughout the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide easy access to supplies near where people gather or camp, 24 hours a day.

The organization now has 9 Street Pantries several in downtown Asheville, one in North Asheville, South Asheville, East Asheville, West Asheville, Candler and Black Mountain and we will be adding more over the next two weeks.

“Many of our friends on the streets have told us as we filled the Street Pantries that the pantries have saved their lives many times during the pandemic and especially in the extremely cold weather,” says BeLoved.

In a social media post on Monday, BeLoved shared that two brothers, both honor students, one from Asheville’s North Star Academy (8th grade) and SILSA (10th grade) took it on themselves to use their allowance and purchase things to fill the North Asheville Street Pantry.

Thank you for inspiring us all to live out the strength of caring for our most vulnerable. You are the essence of excellence and being the Village!

If you’d like to help, you can join the Adopt-A Pantry team and sign up to fill a pantry once a week, bi-weekly, or monthly.

