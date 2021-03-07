Egyptian swimmer takes the art of leaping out of water to new heights

National/World

Egyptian swimmer Omar Sayed Shaaban soared to success when he set a new record for the highest jump out of water while wearing a monofin.

The 21-year-old from Ismailia reached the unusual event’s new best height when he made a spectacular leap of 7 feet 11 inches (2.3 meters), according to Guinness World Records.

A monofin is a single fin that fits over both feet.

Guinness World Records showcased Shaaban’s achievement Thursday in a TikTok post.

Shaaban powered past a record held since 2011 by three men, Italy’s Cesare Fumarola and Stefano Figini and Egypt’s Soliman Sayed, who each managed jumps of 6 feet 6 inches (2 meters).

Shaaban’s jump took place at an Egyptian Diving and Lifesaving Federation event in Cairo in November.

In a report published by the Guinness World Records, Shaaban explained the workout routine that gives him his merman-like abilities.

“Bigger muscles make it hard to sprint in water, so I work out to … increase flexibility, enhance muscle reflexes and of course build stronger legs,” he said.

Shaaban is also one of the world’s fastest underwater sprinters, the report said.

“Swimming is peaceful. A rush of unexplainable thoughts crosses your mind underwater, but it’s certainly different and healing,” Shaaban told Guinness World Records.

“As a sprinter, I understand that even thinking burns oxygen so I tend to focus on the present moment. Part of our training is to learn how to be extremely relaxed inside the water.”