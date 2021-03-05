The hospital worker who adopted an abandoned boy with special needs

National/World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A little boy with special needs is thankful to have a home after he abandoned at a St. Louis hospital.

A respiratory therapist on his treatment team fell in love with Charlie and decided to give him a home – she adopted him.

Now, the KMOV Surprise Squad is bringing them both a little joy thanks for our friends at Scott Credit Union.

We’re not done surprising Charlie and Amy. Scott Credit Union set up an account using MOAble and donated $2,000 to Charlie.

If you want to help the family, click here to go to the donation page. This fund will help Charlie with whatever he needs in the future.

