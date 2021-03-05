Firefighters save bride’s wedding dress after fire breaks out at hotel

National/World

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Firefighters in Montgomery County saved a bride’s wedding, already postponed by COVID-19, from going up in flames. The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at the historic Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell.

The property dates back to the 1700s and is a popular wedding venue.

A bride who was staying there the night before her wedding tells Eyewitness News she was having dinner on the property when she saw the smoke.

“I start running, and the firefighters are like ‘whoa! whoa! whoa!’ And I said that’s my stuff. I’m a bride and my wedding’s tomorrow, and he said you gotta stand back,” bride Caitlin Kerezsi said.

All Kerezsi and her family could do was watch the chaos unfold.

“We just kind of watched as the fire got bigger and bigger. The wind was coming. It was really spreading,” Kerezsi said. “My mind was racing of everything that is in that hotel room. We have the dresses and we have the hair and makeup and we have cash for tomorrow, and suits and everything!”

Firefighters contained the flames to the nine-room carriage house.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

But Firefighters did make unique rescues, including some of the most important items for any bride.

“All of a sudden you see one firefighter with his hand up and there’s just dresses hanging down. And I screamed. I threw my hands up in the air. Dresses, he has dresses!” Kerezsi said.

After that, Kerezsi watched the rest of the night play out from her new room as the hotel dry cleaned her gowns.

She says her wedding has been a long time coming, postponed from last year due to the pandemic and now surviving fire.

“I hope my wedding guests are ready to party. Because I’m going to need it,” Kerezsi said.

Despite the fire, the owners say the venue will be open for business Friday, and Kerezsi will walk down the aisle at 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

