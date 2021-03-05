Domestic violence victim speaks out about alleged attack; suspect charged

National/World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — With bruises around her neck, a woman is sharing her story about an attack from her boyfriend, who now sits in Metro Jail.

The terrifying experience began inside her Mobile home, when she says an argument ended with 29-year-old Lance Lucas hitting and choking her. FOX10 News is not revealing the victim’s identity.

“He grabbed me by my shoulders, he threw me down on the floor, started choking me, and I thought I was dead,” the alleged victim told FOX10 News. “I thought I was going to die.”

Mobile Police charged Lucas on Thursday morning with resisting arrest and domestic violence/strangulation. He’s also charged for a felony probation violation.

According to jail records, Lucas is now facing at least his second charge of domestic violence/strangulation. He pleaded guilty, court documents show, to a domestic violence charge in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail.

“It’s not the first girls he’s done this to, but I will be the last,” Lucas’ latest alleged victim said. “I will be the last girl he does this to.”

During the argument Wednesday night, the victim’s 1-year-old son was in the home. His mother tells FOX10, he’s the reason she fought back and why she’s staying strong after the attack.

“I had to keep fighting for him. I wouldn’t want my child to lose me.”

The victim in the case is hoping Lucas receives more jail time, if he’s convicted on this latest domestic violence charge.

If you’re a victim of domestic violence, there are several resources you can call for help.

The Penelope House: 251-342-8994

The Lighthouse: 251-947-6008

